Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on VNNVF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale started coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Vonovia stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $71.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

