DA Davidson Weighs in on First Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.19 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FBNC. TheStreet raised shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Gabelli downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $41.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in First Bancorp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in First Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 67,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,192.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

