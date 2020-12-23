DA Davidson Weighs in on First Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Bank in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

FRBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $178.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.93. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bank by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in First Bank by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

