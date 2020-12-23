Gems (GEM) Price Hits $0.0002

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Gems token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a total market capitalization of $181,343.18 and $10,365.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gems has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00051327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00334380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

