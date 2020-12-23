API3 Price Hits $2.20 on Top Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. API3 has a total market cap of $30.47 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, API3 has traded up 13% against the dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00009526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00138105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00689586 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00124345 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00381463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00106013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00065614 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

