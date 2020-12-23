AdEx Network (ADX) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001129 BTC on exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $28.12 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00051327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00334380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002162 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 114,943,234 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,800,758 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

