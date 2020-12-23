TrueDeck (TDP) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,103.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $68,127.15 and approximately $3,103.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 43.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00138105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00689586 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00124345 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00381463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00106013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00065614 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TDPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.