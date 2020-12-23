REVV Market Cap Reaches $9.71 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and $863,377.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00138105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00689586 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00124345 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00381463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00106013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00065614 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,969,951 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

