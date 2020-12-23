Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells 10,716 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $651,961.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,233.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Verint Systems stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 266.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $64.06.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Verint Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Verint Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Verint Systems by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Verint Systems by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

