Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Renasant in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Renasant during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Renasant by 60.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,088.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.