Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Sunday, December 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.03.

DRI stock opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $125.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

