Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $3.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.98 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,537,000 after acquiring an additional 136,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,440 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 167,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 72,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 587,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

