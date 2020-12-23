Check Point Software Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,393 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,095% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $133.42 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.39.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.76.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.