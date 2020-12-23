Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125,155 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 83.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,872,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,456 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,567,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,222,000 after purchasing an additional 277,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 881,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NYSE:WAL opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

