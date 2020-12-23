Cred Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Cred has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $606,184.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cred has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Cred token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Kyber Network, Gate.io and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00137986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00690092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00124239 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00382996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00106192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00065512 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, OKEx, Bilaxy, Huobi, UEX, IDEX, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

