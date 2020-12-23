Kingsoft Cloud Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NYSE:KC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,592 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,605% compared to the typical daily volume of 152 put options.

Shares of KC stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.81 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 83.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $485,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 325.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 152,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 116,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 269.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $2,510,000.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.