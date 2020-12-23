Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,383 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 964% compared to the typical daily volume of 130 put options.

PRTK stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.27.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million. Research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $49,557.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,733.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $33,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 210,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,257.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,383 shares of company stock worth $1,207,414 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,112 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $933,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $337,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

