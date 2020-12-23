Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,383 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 964% compared to the typical daily volume of 130 put options.
PRTK stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.27.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million. Research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 269,112 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $933,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $337,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
