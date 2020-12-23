Traders Purchase Large Volume of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,383 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 964% compared to the average volume of 130 put options.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $155,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 617,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,800.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 20,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $124,103.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,267.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,383 shares of company stock worth $1,207,414. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $293.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 million. Analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

