Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 348 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In related news, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RL opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average is $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

