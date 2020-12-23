Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Perficient posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.84 per share, for a total transaction of $40,186.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $517,346.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,127.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,514,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,948,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,891 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $82,788,000 after purchasing an additional 101,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000.

Perficient stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. Perficient has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

