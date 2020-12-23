Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) vs. Syringa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SGBP) Head to Head Survey

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and Syringa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SGBP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Credicorp alerts:

60.0% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Credicorp and Syringa Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.96 billion 2.60 $1.28 billion $15.94 10.16 Syringa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than Syringa Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Credicorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syringa Bancorp has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Credicorp and Syringa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 1 4 3 0 2.25 Syringa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credicorp presently has a consensus price target of $160.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.97%. Given Credicorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Syringa Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Credicorp and Syringa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 4.18% 2.76% 0.32% Syringa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Credicorp beats Syringa Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. In addition, the company offers microfinance, including the management of loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Further, it provides investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Additionally, it structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds, as well as investment advisory and financial planning services. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Syringa Bancorp

Syringa Bancorp operates as the holding company for Syringa Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Idaho. It accepts various deposit products, which include checking accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and saving deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises line of credit, home equity lines and loans, bridge loan, automobile loan, boat/RV loans, overdraft protection, operating lines of credit, term loans, term equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and business visa credit cards, as well as business loans, including SBA 504, 7a-state of Idaho prime rate program. Syringa Bank also provides online banking services and credit cards. The company is based in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.