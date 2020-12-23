cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. cbdMD has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of cbdMD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

