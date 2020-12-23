Byron Craig Neiles Sells 5,229 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Stock

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.53, for a total value of C$217,160.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,729,104.16.

ENB stock opened at C$41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$83.50 billion and a PE ratio of 42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.00. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of C$33.06 and a 12-month high of C$57.32.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6550275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. This is a boost from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s payout ratio is 330.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.63.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

