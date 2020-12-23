-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%.

IRIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of IRIDEX as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.09. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

