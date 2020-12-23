Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for RPM International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RPM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Shares of RPM opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.35. RPM International has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,585,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

