Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welltower in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

NYSE:WELL opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.17. Welltower has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 85.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,555,000 after buying an additional 5,066,029 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Welltower by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 37.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 672,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,790,000 after buying an additional 184,262 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $11,696,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

