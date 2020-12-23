Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0558 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

