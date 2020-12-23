The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Shares of HYB opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $9.37.
About The New America High Income Fund
Featured Story: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.