The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of HYB opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

