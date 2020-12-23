Thor Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the construction company on Monday, January 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Thor Industries has raised its dividend by 25.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $101.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

