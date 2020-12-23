Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,978 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

