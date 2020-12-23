Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $103.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 179,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $541,573.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,863 shares of company stock worth $568,269. Company insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

