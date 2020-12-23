Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the investment management company will earn $6.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2021 earnings at $27.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GS. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.48.

Shares of GS stock opened at $250.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $260.85. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

