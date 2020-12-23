Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOOG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,801.20.

GOOG stock opened at $1,723.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,766.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,576.17. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209 shares of company stock worth $345,322 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

