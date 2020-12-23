Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PING. BidaskClub raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

PING stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -428.51. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,315,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,160.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,158,000 shares of company stock worth $137,425,840. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 92.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 104.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 170.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

