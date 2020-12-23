CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) Now Covered by Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.15% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PCPL stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27.

In related news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 10,000 shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,279,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,603,020.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

