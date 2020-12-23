-$0.03 EPS Expected for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

In other news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,341.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 461,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,776. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 792,315 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth $8,544,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,277.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

