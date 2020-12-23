Axe (AXE) Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Axe has a total market cap of $315,697.91 and $392,596.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axe has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000169 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000073 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The official website for Axe is axerunners.com

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

