TajCoin (TAJ) One Day Volume Hits $2.00

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, TajCoin has traded up 75.8% against the dollar. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $13,620.78 and approximately $2.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,089.21 or 0.99911667 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.35 or 0.00416911 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.95 or 0.00575292 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00139449 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002339 BTC.

About TajCoin

TajCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 19,647,387 coins. The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

