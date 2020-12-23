Analysts Anticipate Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Announce -$0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRLD shares. Bank of America downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $83.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

