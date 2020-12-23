Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.34). Allegheny Technologies reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

ATI stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

