$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. BankUnited posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $2,201,655.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,142 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,979.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BankUnited by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 273.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 99,744 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 36.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

