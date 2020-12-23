MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.75

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 14741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.20 target price on the stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.91.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.