Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $278.80 and last traded at $277.99, with a volume of 13362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $271.81.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. Mizuho raised their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.55.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total transaction of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $11,863,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,051.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,649 shares of company stock valued at $84,180,626. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Okta by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 127.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Okta by 4,165.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after buying an additional 193,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 24.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of -147.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

