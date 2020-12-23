Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down to $21.46

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $19.68. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 47,446 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

