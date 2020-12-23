Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Biogen Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $34.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $34.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Truist cut Biogen to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.13.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $247.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.65. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Biogen by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after acquiring an additional 566,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

