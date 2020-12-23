Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allakos Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Allakos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.11) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.44) EPS.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $144.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.97. Allakos has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $151.82.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Allakos by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Allakos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Allakos by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

