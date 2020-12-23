Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Centamin in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centamin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Centamin alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

CELTF stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.88.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.