Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 260.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,751 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.1% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 13.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 18.7% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 93,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 17.6% in the second quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

AAPL opened at $131.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.96. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

