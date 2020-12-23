Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,482 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,428,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after purchasing an additional 735,504 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total value of $3,215,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $251.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of -213.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.39 and a 200-day moving average of $207.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.21.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

