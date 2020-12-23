AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Robert R. Grusky Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 4,790.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 86.6% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

